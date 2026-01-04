Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Starting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson will start against the 76ers on Saturday.
After missing New York's last three games due to a left ankle injury, Robinson will join the starting five Saturday. In 11 starts so far this season, the big man has averaged 4.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Fades injury report•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Ruled out Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Questionable for Friday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Remaining out vs. San Antonio•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Monday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't start Christmas Day•