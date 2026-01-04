default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Robinson will start against the 76ers on Saturday.

After missing New York's last three games due to a left ankle injury, Robinson will join the starting five Saturday. In 11 starts so far this season, the big man has averaged 4.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 18.6 minutes per contest.

More News