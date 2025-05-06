Robinson posted three points (3-10 FT) and seven rebounds across 21 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime win over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Robinson failed to make an impact offensively in Game 1, scoring all three of his points at the free-throw line. The veteran big man did record the third-highest rebound total on the squad behind Karl-Anthony Towns (13) and Josh Hart (11), but didn't contribute much during this series-opening win on the road.