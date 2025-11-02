Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Suiting up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (injury management) will play in Sunday's game against the Bulls, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Robinson will suit up in the front end of the team's back-to-back set, shedding his questionable tag due to left ankle injury management. The big man made his first appearance of the season in Friday's loss to the Bulls, during which he posted four points (2-3 FG), 11 rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes.
