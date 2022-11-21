Robinson (knee) logged 17 minutes in Sunday's 116-95 loss to the Suns and finished with two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Cleared to play after an eight-game absence due to a right knee sprain, Robinson came off the bench for the first time all season while Isaiah Hartenstein remained the Knicks' starting center. It's unclear if Robinson will occupy a permanent spot on the second unit, or if he came off the bench Sunday so the Knicks could better manage his playing time following the two-week absence. Robinson was part of a messy three-man center rotation with Hartenstein (15 minutes) and Jericho Sims (16 minutes), though head coach Tom Thibodeau suggested prior to the game that Sims will likely be the odd man out once Robinson gets fully ramped up. According to Steve Popper of Newsday, Robinson was sporting a brace on his knee and acknowledged afterward that he'll still need some time to regain conditioning, so Sims could remain a part of the frontcourt mix in the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Oklahoma City.