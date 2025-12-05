Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Will play vs. Jazz
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against Utah.
Robinson sat out of the second half of New York's back-to-back Wednesday, but as expected, he'll be back in action Friday. The big man is averaging 2.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in his last four games, all off the bench.
