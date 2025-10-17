Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (rest) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.
The oft-injured big man will join some of the New York starters in street clothes Friday. Robinson is expected to open the season in a starting spot, but his injury history makes him a somewhat risky fantasy selection this fall.
