Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (rest) won't play Monday against the Wizards.
Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Robinson will be held out for load management despite seeing just 13 minutes Sunday. Despite his per-minute upside, Robinson could be a frustrating player to roster in fantasy formats. Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele could see a bump in playing time as a result Monday.
