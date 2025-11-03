Robinson (rest) won't play Monday against the Wizards.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Robinson will be held out for load management despite seeing just 13 minutes Sunday. Despite his per-minute upside, Robinson could be a frustrating player to roster in fantasy formats. Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele could see a bump in playing time as a result Monday.