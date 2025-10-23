Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play vs. Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Robinson won't make his season debut, as he's set to miss a second straight game while being load-managed. Ariel Hukporti and Guerschon Yabusele will continue to shoulder the load at the center position.
