Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Won't play vs. Hornets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Robinson is sitting out the second part of New York's back-to-back set. The expectation is that he'll return Friday against the Jazz. Robinson's absence could allow Ariel Hukporti to join the rotation.
More News
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Muted impact in loss•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Available for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Listed out with illness•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Dealing with illness•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Grabs eight boards in win•
-
Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Not on injury report•