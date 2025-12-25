Robinson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

Robinson drew the start Tuesday against the Timberwolves but will move to the bench for the Knicks' Christmas Day matchup with the Cavaliers as Jalen Brunson (ankle) and OG Anunoby (ankle) return to the starting lineup. The center has come off the bench in nine of his 20 appearances this season, averaging 5.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks in 18.4 minutes per contest in a reserve role.