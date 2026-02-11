Head coach Mike Brown said Wednesday that Anunoby (toe) is day-to-day entering the All-Star Break, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Anunoby has already been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia, which marked his fourth straight absence due to a toe injury. While Brown didn't establish a specific timetable for Anunoby's return, the veteran wing's day-to-day status bodes well for his post-All-Star break availability. The Knicks face Detroit on Feb. 19.