Anunoby closed with 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Anunoby led the Knicks in scoring while notching a double-double and contributing across the board in an impressive season-opening win. Despite entering the game as questionable with an ankle injury, he played through it effectively and delivered a standout performance. The 28-year-old is coming off a career-best scoring campaign in his first full season with New York, averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals across 74 regular-season games.