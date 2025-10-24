default-cbs-image
Anunoby (ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby will shake off his questionable tag due to a sprained left ankle and suit up in Friday's contest. The 28-year-old forward led the Knicks in scoring during Wednesday's season-opening win over Cleveland, recording 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 38 minutes.

