site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-pacome-dadiet-available-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Available Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dadiet (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Magic.
Dadiet will be available to play Saturday, shedding his questionable tag due to a left ankle sprain. Still, the second-year swingman is not guaranteed to see the floor.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories