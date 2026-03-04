site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Pacome Dadiet: Summoned from G League
New York recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.
Dadiet will provide depth at forward for Wednesday's game against the Thunder but isn't expected to be part of the rotation.
