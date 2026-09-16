Okani agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks on Tuesday.

Okani is set to join the Knicks for training camp and compete for a spot on the team's regular-season roster. It's worth noting the team now owns his G League rights, so it's possible the 24-year-old forward will be waived before camp begins. Okani appeared in six regular-season games (four starts) for the Grizzlies while signed to a 10-day contract last season, during which he averaged 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.0 assists across 36.2 minutes per contest.