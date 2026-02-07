Bufkin ended with 29 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 115-114 G League loss to the Capital City Go-Go.

Bufkin continues to tear it up in the scoring department in the G League. The 2023 first-rounder has reached the 20-point plateau in all but two of his last 14 appearances, during which Bufkin is averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.