Dunn posted 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against Maine.

Dunn has registered six appearances with the Go-Go, and the numbers are encouraging, as he's moved between the starting unit and the bench but has always found ways to contribute. He's putting up 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, but perhaps the most impressive stat is that he's making 64.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. If he's able to keep this up for a sustained amount of time, it wouldn't be shocking if he ends up getting an NBA call-up to see if he still has it to make it in The Association.