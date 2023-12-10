Davis had 41 points (16-24 FG, 9-13 FT), 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 41 minutes during Saturday's 123-109 victory over the Pacers.

There are games in which LeBron James carries the Lakers to victory, and there are games in which Davis takes over and leads the team, and Saturday's matchup against Indiana was the latter. The big man dominated from start to finish and posted one of his best efforts of the campaign on the national stage, carrying Los Angeles to winning the first-ever In-Season Tournament title. He was so good that he posted season-best marks in points and rebounds while ending just one assist away from tying his season-best output in that category. Davis is averaging 25.5 points, 14.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per game across his last 10 outings.