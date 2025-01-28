Davis (foot) is available for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis will suit up for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set after having landed on the injury report with left foot plantar fasciitis. Over his last five outings, the star big man has averaged 29.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.6 blocks and 1.2 steals in 34.6 minutes per game.