Davis ended with 25 points (10-13 FG, 5-7 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 105-94 win over the Spurs.

Davis had another solid performance across the board Friday night. His 25 points led all scorers, and although it's the first time in five games he didn't reach 30, the veteran power forward did notch his sixth double-double in a row. This also marked his fourth straight game with at least four combined steals and blocks. Having only missed one game so far this season, Davis continues to provide terrific value to those who took a chance on him early in drafts.