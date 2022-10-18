Davis (back) participated in the team's shootaround ahead of Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Warriors, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Davis, LeBron James (foot) and Russell Westbrook (hamstring) are all listed as probable and went through shootaround, which suggests that the Lakers will have all three available Tuesday. After winning the championship during his first campaign in Los Angeles, Davis has only appeared in 76 games over the last two seasons, so his health will be a major factor in Los Angeles' success during the 2022-23 campaign.