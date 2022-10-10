Davis registered 28 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block across 21 minutes in Sunday's 124-121 win over the Warriors.

Davis looked impressive in a game where the Lakers decided to rest both LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, and as would've been expected, the star big man carried the team on offense as the Lakers secured the win against the reigning league champions. Staying healthy has always been an issue for Davis, but if he accomplishes that, he should be a driving force for the Lakers and an absolute stud in fantasy regardless of the format.