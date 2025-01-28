Davis (foot) has been listed as probable for Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

After an incredible performance in Monday's win against the Hornets, Davis will likely play in the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday in Philadelphia. The veteran big man was thought to potentially rest against the 76ers, especially after recording a season-high 42 points and 23 rebounds in Charlotte. However, he's trending toward playing, which is good news for Los Angeles, who'll be trying to win a fifth straight game.