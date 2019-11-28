Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return

Davis is questionable to return after injuring his elbow in Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis came up in pain after colliding with Josh Hart towards the end of the third quarter. Though he exited the game immediately, he didn't go to the locker room, insinuating that the injury wasn't overly serious. That said, look for an official team update detailing the severity of the injury and a timeline for Davis to after the game. He had produced 36 points (14-28 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and an assist in 29 minutes prior to leaving the floor.