Lakers' Anthony Davis: Questionable to return
Davis is questionable to return after injuring his elbow in Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Davis came up in pain after colliding with Josh Hart towards the end of the third quarter. Though he exited the game immediately, he didn't go to the locker room, insinuating that the injury wasn't overly serious. That said, look for an official team update detailing the severity of the injury and a timeline for Davis to after the game. He had produced 36 points (14-28 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and an assist in 29 minutes prior to leaving the floor.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Returns Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting at New Orleans•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Starting vs. San Antonio•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Listed as probable Monday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Swats five shots in dominant effort•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.