Davis supplied eight points (4-7 FG), nine rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 33 minutes during Friday's 122-112 victory over Toronto.

Davis uncharacteristically took a back seat on offense Friday, putting up just seven shots over 33 minutes. Prior to the trade deadline, that would have likely been disastrous for the Lakers offense, but D'Angelo Russell (28 points) and a host of other players on the team stepped up to lead the team to victory. Despite the quiet scoring night, Davis wasn't entirely unproductive, as he posted nine rebounds and a game-high four blocks. The star big man has swatted multiple shots in 10 straight games and is averaging 24.5 points, 13.6 boards, 2.6 assists and 2.8 swats over that span.