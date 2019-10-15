Lakers' Anthony Davis: Shooting without protection on thumb
Davis was spotted shooting in pregame without any protection on his sprained right thumb, Kevin Ding of Bleacher Report reports.
Davis was diagnosed with a right thumb sprain after leaving Saturday's exhibition, but it's good to see him shooting so soon without any type of protection on the injury. He won't take the court Monday night but is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.
