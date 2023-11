Davis notched 30 points (10-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 41 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 win over the Trail Blazers.

LeBron James (calf) missed his first game of the season, paving the way for a massive night from Davis. He showed no ill effects from the groin issue that slowed him down last week, and carried the Lakers to the victory with help of Rui Hachimura. Davis now has seven double-doubles this season.