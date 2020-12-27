Davis (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis won't play in the first half of a back-to-back while he remains hampered by the right calf contusion he picked up in Friday's win over the Mavericks. Per Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register, head coach Frank Vogel suggested that Davis' absence Sunday is mainly precautionary with the back-to-back on tap, though the team could continue to be cautious with the big man throughout the season, given the abbreviated offseason. In Davis' absence, Kyle Kuzma, Markieff Morris, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol are all likely looking at expanded roles.