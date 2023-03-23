Reaves posted 25 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 victory over Phoenix.

Reaves was excellent Wednesday, leading Los Angeles and setting a career high with 11 assists. He was a major factor in the scoring department as well, finishing with 25 points thanks largely to a 12-for-13 mark from the charity stripe. Reaves moved into the starting unit Wednesday after going off for a 35/6/6 line his last time out, and chances are he'll remaining with the opening five given his -- and the team's -- performance against the Suns.