Reddish (groin) is available for Monday's game against the Celtics, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Timesreports.

Reddish was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update. In 10 December outings, Reddish has averaged 7.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 three-pointers.