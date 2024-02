Reddish (ankle) will likely be ready to return after the All-Star break, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Reddish has been sidelined since late January due to a right ankle sprain. While he should remain out for at least two more games, the Lakers will likely get him back when they return to play following the All-Star break. Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura should continue to see plenty of playing time in Reddish's absence.