Reddish (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Reddish hasn't played since Jan. 23, but he had been considered a game-time call heading into Sunday's contest and appears to be nearing a return. Max Christie should continue to hold down a spot in the rotation as a reserve wing while Reddish remains sidelined for at least one more game.