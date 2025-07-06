Swider notched 24 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one steal in 29 minutes of Saturday's 89-84 Summer League loss to the Warriors.

Swider has been in and out of the NBA for the past three years, totaling 35 career appearances. Seven of those came with the Lakers back in 2022-23. He most recently played for the Raptors, but he was let go in April. He'll be hoping for a training camp invite, and he did make a strong impression Saturday with his marksmanship from beyond the arc.