Castleton (wrist) played the final 1:19 of Wednesday's 136-124 win over the Grizzlies and didn't record any statistics during his time on the court.

Castleton, one of the Lakers' three two-way players, was cleared to return to action Wednesday after he hadn't appeared at the NBA or G League level since Feb. 10 while recovering from a fractured right wrist. Even with Anthony Davis (knee) sidelined for the second leg of a back-to-back set, the rookie big man out of Florida remained out of head coach Darvin Ham's rotation, as the Lakers relied mostly on small-ball lineups when fill-in starting center Jaxson Hayes (31 minutes) was off the court.