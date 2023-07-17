Castleton totaled 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and a block over 29 minutes of Sunday's 104-103 Summer League win over the Clippers.

Castleton put together an impressive Summer League, and left on a high note, recording a game-high in rebounds and tying for a team-high in assists. He has shown an efficient inside game and excellent rebounding instinct throughout the Summer League as well as an ability to create for others. Castleton could make his way into the rotation come the regular season due to his eye-opening play this summer.