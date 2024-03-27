Castleton (wrist) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Castleton hasn't played since Feb. 14 due to a fractured right wrist but is available to play Wednesday. However, the 23-year-old big man is unlikely to receive significant playing time.
