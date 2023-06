Castleton signed a two-way contract with the Lakers on Friday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Castleton averaged 16.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 2.7 assists in 31.1 minutes per game during his final season at Florida but missed the end of the regular season due to a broken hand. He should be back to full health and will compete for a role in the NBA after going undrafted Thursday.