Finney-Smith is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Portland, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

With Luka Doncic (calf) getting the night off for the second half of Los Angeles' back-to-back Thursday, Finney-Smith will make his sixth start of the season with the Lakers. Across his five previous starting appearances, the veteran forward has averaged 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.6 steals in 28.9 minutes. A few extra shots should fall Finney-Smith's way in Doncic's absence.