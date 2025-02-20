Finney-Smith (ankle) tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 100-97 loss to the Hornets.

Making his return from a one-game absence due to left ankle soreness, Finney-Smith led all Lakers reserves in playing time and paid off for fantasy managers who streamed him for three-pointers, as he came just one triple short of matching a season high. Since being acquired from the Nets on Dec. 29, Finney-Smith is averaging 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.4 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.3 minutes per game over 18 appearances.