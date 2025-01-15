Finney-Smith (personal) will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Finney-Smith is expected to miss Wednesday's contest to welcome his new baby boy, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports. Despite being traded to the Lakers recently, Finney-Smith has been a crucial player among the second unit, averaging 23.5 minutes per game. With Finney-Smith out, expect Cam Reddish to see extended playing time.