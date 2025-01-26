Finney-Smith will get the start in Saturday's game against the Warriors, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With Rui Hachimura (calf) on the mend and ruled out for Saturday's game in San Francisco, Dorian Finney-Smith will start against Golden State. The Lakers may also lean on Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt in Hachimura's absence.
