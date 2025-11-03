LaRavia finished with 25 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and four steals in 35 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 130-120 victory over Miami.

The fourth-year forward has bounced between the starting five and the second unit this season as the Lakers find ways to cover for the absence of LeBron James (back), but LaRavia is proving to be an asset in either role. Over the last five games (two starts), he's averaging 15.8 points, 6.6 boards, 3.4 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.8 steals in 31.4 minutes while shooting a stunning 60.4 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (10-for-20) from long distance. James is expected to make his season debut sometime in November, but LaRavia is establishing himself as a key member of the bench in the meantime.