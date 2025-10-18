Vanderbilt will come off the bench in Friday's exhibition game against the Kings, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

J.J. Redick said that Friday's starters will be the Lakers' starters for opening night, so it looks like Vanderbilt will begin the year as a reserve. There will be more minutes available for him with LeBron James (pinched nerve) set to begin the year on the sidelines, but his upside will be capped in the reserve role.