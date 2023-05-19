Vanderbilt will move into the starting lineup for Game 2 versus the Nuggets on Thursday according to Chris Haynes of Turner Sports.
Dennis Schroder will head back to the bench with this news. Vanderbilt played a very limited role in the previous series, but the Lakers are opting for more defense and rebounding with this move.
