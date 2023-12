Vanderbilt (back) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Vanderbilt has made three consecutive appearances since returning from heel bursitis, but he's now dealing with back spasms in advance of Tuesday's contest. Luka Doncic (back) is cleared for action, so Vanderbilt's defensive versatility would be a relevant loss for the Lakers if he's unable to suit up.