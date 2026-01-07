Vanderbilt posted seven points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 111-103 win over the Pelicans.

Vanderbilt gave the Lakers a huge lift off the bench on both ends of the court Tuesday, and that's the been the case a lot recently. Over his last six outings, Vanderbilt has seen 24.6 minutes per night with 7.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 three-pointers on 60.7 percent shooting from the field.