Vanderbilt (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's Play-In game against the Pelicans.

Vanderbilt's defensive efforts were a key part of the Lakers' run to the Western Conference finals last season. However, he has been unavailable for most of 2023-24, playing just 29 regular-season games (six appearances). Vanderbilt hasn't played since Feb. 1, so his continued absence shouldn't impact coach Darvin Ham's rotation.