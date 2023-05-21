Vanderbilt closed with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 14 minutes during Saturday's 119-108 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Vanderbilt remained in the starting lineup Saturday, although managed just two points in 14 minutes. He has basically been a non-factor for the majority of the playoffs, offering nothing on the offensive end. Typically utilized for his defensive production, even that has been well below par. Given the state of the series, the coaching staff could very well opt to go with a different starting five for Game 4 in the hopes of building some momentum.