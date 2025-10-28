Vanderbilt will move into the starting lineup for Monday's matchup with Portland, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Gabe Vincent (ankle) and Marcus Smart (quad) will join LeBron James (pinched nerve) and Luka Doncic (finger/leg) on the sidelines for Monday's game, which will result in Vanderbilt getting the start. Joining him in the first unit will be Austin Reaves, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton. Vanderbilt is capable of racking up the defensive stats when given the minutes, so he's on the radar as a potential deep league streamer.